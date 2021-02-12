Record Earnings From Bitcoin Miners

Bitcoin miners broke an hourly record, earning a total of $ 4 million in one hour. Tens of thousands of dollars came from transaction fees. Experts think people may be paying more transaction fees than they should.

The increase of Bitcoin to over $ 40,000 again resulted in an increase in hash rate and number of transactions. Glassnode announced that the miners earned $ 4 million in 60 minutes around 20:00 on February 11. Miners had never before made this much money in an hour.

The higher the price, the more they earn

Bitcoin miners broke another record earlier this week. The daily earnings of miners who earned $ 50.7 million in a day had not been this high in three years.

Bitcoin miners broke an hourly record, earning a total of $ 4 million in one hour. Tens of thousands of dollars of this came from transaction fees. Experts think people may be paying more transaction fees than they should.

The increase in Bitcoin to over $ 40,000 again resulted in an increase in hash rate and number of transactions. Glassnode announced that the miners earned $ 4 million in 60 minutes around 20:00 on February 11. Miners had never before made this much money in an hour.

The higher the price, the more they earn

Bitcoin miners broke another record earlier this week. The daily earnings of miners who earned $ 50.7 million in one day had not been this high in three years.