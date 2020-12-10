Record Dump Begins From Bitcoin Miners

The Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index (MPI), an indicator for Bitcoin miners, showed that miners were selling bitcoin at a high rate. According to the data shared by CryptoQuant, this sale means the highest dump Bitcoin miners have made in the last 3 years.

Cryptocurrency analytics company CryptoQuant shared up-to-date data on the Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index (MPI), an index where Bitcoin miners measure their position. According to the data, miners are dumping at the highest level in the last 3 years. As a result of this biggest BTC sale made by Bitcoin miners in the last 3 years, it was stated that they are transferring Bitcoin to OTC markets and crypto money exchanges.

Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index (MPI): This index shows the rate of exit from wallets according to the 1-year moving average of Bitcoins in miner wallets. Values ​​above 2 are an indication that a high number of miners are selling.

When we examine the MPI chart below, we see that the index value indicated with the red line exceeds almost 8 (8.647). The closest dump to this level was in January 2020.

Company CEO Ki Young Ju warned cryptocurrency users that Bitcoin whales could dump on December 3 and shared various data. Referring to the MPI data on the subject, Ki Young stated that Bitcoin miners started selling BTC at a high rate. In the MPI chart shared by the CEO on December 3, it is seen that the index value is not even 2 yet.

Latest situation in Bitcoin

In addition to the decline it has seen in recent days, Bitcoin has also experienced some upside. A general price decline in the cryptocurrency market on December 9 pulled the Bitcoin price to $ 18,100. BTC, which rose slightly after the decline it saw, has climbed to $ 18,600 in the last 24 hours. According to CoinGecko, it is currently priced at $ 18,320.



