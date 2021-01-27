Record Break: What is Trust Wallet Token (TWT)?

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance Trust has released a listing announcement for Wallet Token (TWT). With the effect of the announcement, the rising TWT price broke a record. What is Trust Wallet, what does TWT do?

Binance, which is the world’s largest crypto currency exchange in terms of trading volume, announced that it will list Trust Wallet Token. According to the statement published by the Binance exchange, TWT is listed under the “Innovation Zone” on January 27, 2021. Exchange users will be able to trade Trust Wallet Token trading in TWT / BTC, TWT / BUSD and TWT / USDT from this date.

TWT, which Binance announced that it would list, broke a record by increasing more than 70% in one day. Trust Wallet Token has managed to position its all-time high at $ 0.28. TWT price rose over 100% in 1 month.

What is Trust Wallet and Trust Wallet Token (TWT)?

Trust Wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to buy, store, exchange and earn cryptocurrency. Trust Wallet, which offers easy access to crypto currencies; Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM), Dash (DASH), TRON (TRX), Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ) Supports Cosmos (ATOM), Kava (KAVA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrencies. Trust Wallet offers its users the opportunity to earn interest from cryptocurrencies in their wallets.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is Trust Wallet’s own cryptocurrency based on BEP-2 and BEP-20. The maximum supply for TWT, powered by Binance Smart Chain, has been announced as 1 billion for now. The project developers announced that TWT will burn $ 2 billion in tokens in October 2020 to build on stronger foundations. The value of 89 billion TWT burned is equivalent to $ 24.9 billion over the record price broken on January 27, 2021.