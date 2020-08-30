Record amount of Ether paid for “sex.crypto” domain

One person paid 230 ETH in OpenSea for the domain name sex.crypto. This amount is worth 90 thousand dollars at current prices.

Interest in “.crypto” domains is increasing. The previous day, a record payment was made for a domain with .crypto extension on OpenSea.

One person paid exactly 230 ETH for “sex.crypto”. This is about 90 thousand dollars at current prices. .Crypto domain extensions created by Unstoppable Domains are known for their resistance to censorship.

It has 196 domains with .crypto extension and it’s an Ethereum whale

The operation in OpenSea was done by someone with the Maxstealth username. This person currently has 196 domains with .crypto extension in total. The address to which the payment for sex.crypto was sent has received more than 10 thousand ETH to date. This could mean that the person in question is an Ethereum whale.

Meanwhile, sex.com is valued at $ 12 million.

When looking at other .crypto domains realized in OpenSea, it is understood that the highest fee was paid to bitcoinuk.crypto after sex.crypto. 14 ETH was awarded for this domain name.



