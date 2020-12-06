Record: 500,000 electric cars sold in 2020 in Europe

More than 500,000 electric cars were sold this year in Europe alone, which represents a milestone for an industry that is gradually abandoning fossil fuel vehicles. As we know, we still have a few weeks to go until the end of 2020, and the consolidated number could be much higher.

According to Schmidt Automotive Research, responsible for the data, when considering hybrid options in the equation, sales exceeded the 1 million mark in the United Kingdom and 17 other markets in the Old Continent. Last year, the total was 354 thousand.

The movement does not happen for nothing, since the laws of several countries are moving towards the banning of polluting technologies – several of which, until 2030, intend to end the commercialization of new vehicles that are not electric. Hybrids, in turn, will have a slightly longer “lifespan”, but are still destined to disappear.

Green Run

For the complete replacement of fleets to take place, there is a long way to go. In October, also in Europe, of the 13.3 million cars sold, most were powered by oil and diesel, options that will be more profitable than electric ones by 2024. “The main driver of the market has undoubtedly been the race of manufacturers to achieve new targets for average CO2 emissions, implemented this year “, believes analyst Matthias Schmidt, analyst involved in the study.

“First, the goals were facilitated by a depressed total market, which means that fewer [vehicles] plug-ins need to be registered to meet compliance levels; second, by governments’ willingness to increase purchasing and tax incentives. in the light of the coronavirus pandemic “, he adds.

Even though they do not occupy the “Top 10” of the British choices, the public there purchased 75,000 electric units from January to October 2020, more than double that registered in 2019 – representing 5.5% of the local market.



