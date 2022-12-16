Reckless Returns to Fnatic For LEC 2023

The return of Reckles, one of the most famous names in the Western League of Legends, to Fnatic is confirmed for the organization’s roster for LEC 2023.

The composition of Fnatic LoL LEC 2023

Fnatic announced the return of Reckles and the rest of the team in their official LEC 2023 lineup announcement.

Main road

Martin Nordahl “Wunder” Hansen will remain a top-line Fnatic player. Known as one of the most stable players on the top line in the league, Wunder joined Fnatic at the end of 2021 and played for the team for two splits. According to the Global Contract Database, his contract with the organization ends only after the 2024 season.

Jungles

Ivan Martin “Razork” Diaz will also continue to play for Fnatic in the upcoming 2023 season.

Mid Lane

Marek “Humanoid” Brazda joined Fnatic as part of the restoration of their top side together with Wunder and Razork. GCD says that all their contracts end after the 2024 season, and it seems that this time the organization has focused on the side of bots.

Bot Lane

According to Brieuk “LEC Wooloo” Seeger via a tweet, Martin “Rekkles” Larsson will return to LEC again as a Fnatic botlainer. As one of the most prominent names in the Western League of Legends, Reckles began his professional career in 2012. Over the years, he visited several teams before staying at Fnatic in May 2015. He continued to wear orange for more than five years. , and soon it became synonymous with org. Unsurprisingly, his move to rival team G2 Esports caused a wave of shock, and even more so when he moved to team LFL Karmine Corp in 2022.

He will take the place of Elias “Upset” Lipp, who took the place of Reckles in Fnatic after the latter’s departure. It is reported that Upset will not play for the LEC team next year.

Support

Unfortunately, the addition of Reckles seems to mean the loss of another long-time player. It is reported that Ruben “Rhuckz” Barbosa has been transferred to the main Fnatic team by LoL, replacing Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov, who has been supporting Fnatic since 2017. the team at the 2022 World Cup due to a positive test result for COVID-19 in both Upset and Hilissang.

Hylissang will join MAD Lions this year after Rhuckz’s promotion.