Recently single Michael B. Jordan and Larry Harvey performed solo over the holiday weekend

It’s been a month since Michael B. Jordan and Laurie Harvey officially broke up after more than a year of dating. Separated, the former couple completely erased each other from their social media feed. Since Jordan and Harvey deleted all their romantic photos, they haven’t been shy about going out and living their best life as newly single people. Of course, the Fourth of July weekend was the perfect excuse to go out, and the exes took the chance to go out alone over the holiday weekend.

People reported that the Creed III star was spotted in Los Angeles during the Fourth of July weekend. He was spotted at the Revolve Presents Bootsy Bellows party at Nobu Malibu in Malibu, California to celebrate the holiday. The dress code of the party was all-white clothing, which Jordan followed to the smallest detail. The 35-year-old actor was wearing a white T-shirt and white linen trousers, but along with a patchwork jacket and brown and off-white sneakers, his outfit parted.

Jordan was smiling during the Fourth of July celebration. His cheerful mood marked a direct departure from his first public appearance after the breakup in the second game of the NBA Finals, where he still seemed to have not recovered from grief. But his energy switched to fun when people said that the actor was “Remorselessly” spotted leaving a nightclub in West Hollywood “Delilah” just a week or two before.

Of course, the “Black Panther” actor used the “Fourth of July” to let everyone know that he was really back on the market. But Laurie Harvey wasn’t slouching over the holiday weekend either, as she was in New Orleans, Louisiana. That same weekend, she was there as the keynote speaker at the Essence Festival 2022. The model took to her Instagram to show her love and appreciation for Big Easy and his favorite cuisines.

The entrepreneur was living her new life as a single woman in a southern city. Considering her performances at the festival, she has committed herself to participate in all cultural, media and music festivals associated with the annual event. Harvey posted vivid pictures of herself and other celebrities enjoying the whole Essence Fest atmosphere, which you can see in her full Instagram post below.

If moving forward was a person, then Laurie Harvey is an incarnation. It seemed that parting had worked wonders not only with her, but also with her former beau. The former couple seemed to be enjoying their new solitude, especially the long holiday weekends just to have fun. All the smiles and photos proved that Michael B. Jordan and Harvey are moving on after allegedly breaking up because they were at different stages of life, when parents Steve and Marjorie Harvey took their daughter’s side – both publicly and subconsciously.

Laurie Harvey is currently achieving success with her SKN by LH skincare line. Jordan is currently in the post-production stage of his directorial debut “Creed III”, which will be released in theaters on November 23. The actor will next appear in the sequel “I am Legend” with Will Smith, which is currently in development. While you’re waiting for these films to come out, just go and watch some of Michael B. Jordan’s best films to support him in the meantime.