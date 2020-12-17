Receives Food Money with Bitcon in 2013

A restaurant owner in the USA starts to accept payments made in Bitcoin while receiving cash payments in 2013. A reporter and a group of people crossing their way enjoy a $ 1,000-dollar meal. Then the meals are paid in Bitcoin and the restaurant owner enjoys it. Here is the story of Yung Chen, the owner of that restaurant, and the million dollars he earned.

There are many investors who are happy as Bitcoin refreshes the record, as well as those who regret their mistakes in the past. New York Times reporter Kashmir Hill is one of them. Hill chose to pay with Bitcoin instead of money for a restaurant he visited in 2013. The restaurant owner currently has a fortune of half a million dollars.

Managing a sushi restaurant called Sake Zone, Yung Chen and his wife managed to make a great fortune by earning a total of 41 BTC, even though they sold some of them. Chen’s story came about with Kashmir Hill’s confession of Bitcoin. Come, how much Bitcoin paid Hill Chen, let’s first look at him.

A thousand dollar feast

Kashmir Hill met Bitcoin in 2013 while working as a reporter for Forbes, and when he saw that it offers the opportunity to shop anonymously, he decided to give it a try. Picking up a lot of BTC from the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange for $ 136, Hill says he wants to go to a restaurant that accepts Bitcoin and do this test. Seeing that a sushi restaurant named “Sake Zone” accepts crypto money payments, the reporter invited Bitcoin enthusiasts on Reddit to meet at this restaurant.

Hill agrees with restaurant owner Yung Chen to pay in Bitcoin, and things unfold.

Account, please!

Saying that a total of $ 957 was made at the dinner for 10 people, Hill made a payment in Bitcoin worth $ 1000 because he had agreed with Chen to pay with BTC in advance. Paying full “10,354 BTC” with the tip, Hill paid over $ 231,000 at the current price (1 BTC = $ 22,400). It is truly an incredible number.

Hill, meanwhile, thought cryptocurrency was “funny” money at the time. What about now?

Yung Chen wins 41 BTC

The reporter decided to call Yung Chen, the restaurant owner who paid with Bitcoin 7 years ago, after the record increase in Bitcoin. Chen expressed that he retired a few years ago and is grateful for the 41 Bitcoins they have earned in total. Stating that he closed the restaurant in 2017, Chen sold about a quarter of the Bitcoins he owned in that year and regretted this sale.

“I sold some of it, I feel so bad. Now I’m just holding, not selling. Bitcoin has become one of the most important financial assets in my portfolio. I have nearly half a million BTC in my account. ”

Hill asked Chen was surprised by his belief in cryptocurrency and why he started believing in Bitcoin so early. According to Chen, he has some experience in the technology industry and when he comes across Bitcoin, “Why not?” He said it was worth a try.

Chen family meeting with Bitcoin

A company called The Internet Archive hired the Chen family years ago, Chen told Hill. In this archive, donations made with Bitcoin were accepted. He even said that some employees are also paid with BTC. Chen pointed out that at that time Bitcoin was very new and people did not want to take risks because of it. The archive also helped Chen create a Bitcoin account and transact.

Last dinner

Reporter Kashmir Hill also asked about the $ 1,000 bitcoin he paid for a group dinner in 2013 during a conversation with Chen. Chen says, “I wasn’t worried, it was a pretty small amount compared to our other sales and Bitcoin wasn’t a big money back then. But now it’s a big money. ” said.

If Yung Chen had not sold some of the 41 Bitcoins he had, it would have been about $ 918 million now. But according to Chen, he has half a million dollars’ worth of BTC. So, we congratulate Chen, who has received his faith, and we say bon appetit.



