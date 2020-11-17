Received a welcome from Disney + Netflix

The Disney + video streaming platform is officially available in Brazil as of today (17). The platform that encompasses Mickey Mouse conglomerate productions announced its arrival in the country through a Twitter post and received a welcome from its main competitor, Netflix.

In its publication, Disney announces that users can now access the full service catalog in Brazil. Netflix welcomed the competitor by making a joke. “And for you to get used to it: where’s the 3rd season of The Mandalorian?”

So far, the Brazilian Disney + account has not responded to Netflix’s comment. However, the company is very friendly with competitors: before the launch, the company closed a partnership with Globoplay to offer a joint subscription.

Disney + price in Brazil

In addition to being available on a Globoplay plan, Disney + could also be signed with a promotional price during the pre-launch weeks. Now, the final values ​​of the platform are available on the official website.

The platform has a seven-day free trial and has a basic subscription of R $ 27.90 per month. Access to Disney + can also be hired for an annual price of R $ 279.90, which guarantees a discount compared to the monthly price.

According to the official Disney + website, the values ​​listed on the website during the launch are an offer valid until December 31, 2020. In other words, prices may vary from next year.



