Recalled the famous word of Satoshi Nakamoto

Fidelity’s digital asset arm, Fidelity Digital Assets, which has over $ 7 trillion of assets under its management, recalled a famous phrase by Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of Bitcoin.

Fidelity Digital Assets (FDA) mentioned Satoshi Nakamoto in a report evaluating the interest and investment in Bitcoin.

As is known, the FDA is linked to Fidelity through parent company Fidelity Management & Research (FMR). One of the world’s largest financial services companies, Fidelity manages an estimated $ 7 trillion of assets.

According to the findings of the research, the FDA stated that Bitcoin is a popular and desirable value-keeping tool, although it has not been researched much by its investors. In addition, it was reported that investors saw Bitcoin a value-saving tool that will be used by many more people in the future.

This perspective of people on BTC reminds the famous word of Satoshi Nakamoto, which he also added to the report of the FDA:

“It might make sense to take a little, if he holds it. If a sufficient number of people think like this, then this would be a self-fulfilling prophecy. ”

Although Bitcoin investors are concerned about volatility, they believe BTC will be a value-keeping tool in the long run.

As FDA has stated in its thesis, volatility is expected to continue to decrease as more people buy Bitcoin.

The investors, who were asked by the FDA about their thoughts, believe that the next wave of awareness and adaptation will be provided by external factors. These external factors mean that governments and central banks have unprecedented acceptance of Bitcoin.

The factors that will be effective in the long-term adaptation are the new generation people who take BTC with some of the legacies that will remain with them from their families, or that people switch to Bitcoin again in order to protect themselves from inflation occurring slowly and solidly all over the world.



