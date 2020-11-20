Reboot of The Pink Panther will have reunion of characters

A new film related to the Pink Panther will have the classic encounter between two characters. The reboot will show the clumsy Inspector Clouseau meeting the excited cat.

Producer MGM is behind the project. According to what has been released so far, in the new film, the meeting will be shown after a traumatic event occurred with Clouseau. The Pink Panther will appear as an imaginary friend of the Inspector.

The reboot will be directed by Jeff Fowler, who has Sonic: The Movie on his resume. Chris Bremmer will be in charge of the script. He was also the co-writer of Bad Boys Forever, a feature starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens. The cast has not yet been announced.

The animated character was first introduced to the public in 1963, at the opening of the feature film The Pink Panther, in the original, directed by Blake Edwards and starring David Niven and Peter Sellers.

With the success of animation, a television series was commissioned and premiered in 1969 on MGM Television. The episodes were shown until 1980. In 2006, a film starring Steve Martin was released commercially. With the success of the feature, a sequel premiered in 2009.

“Popular around the world, the Pink Panther’s legacy has lasted for more than 50 years and continues to be discovered by new generations,” said Michael De Luca, president of the MGM Film Group, in an official statement.

“We are very happy to be able to bring one of MGM’s most beloved franchises back to the big screen in a way that the public has never seen before,” added Pamela Abdy, executive producer and also chairman of the MGM Film Group, for the same communicated.



