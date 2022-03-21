Rebirth Reinforced in CoD Warzone: Everything We Know About Alcatraz’s Big Change

CoD Warzone: Raven Software shares the first details about Rebirth Island Reinforced, the big map change for Call of Duty: Warzone as part of Season 2. Call of Duty: Warzone prepares to receive important changes. Rebirth Island, the map that has accompanied the main stage since Verdansk, will modify the stage with new points of interest and renewed places. Under the moniker Reinforced, we can expect the changes throughout this week, between March 21 and 28.

Everything we know about Rebirth Island Reinforced

Raven Software shared the first official image of the map on March 18. In it we see the map from an aerial view, which already points to the first changes of interest. The first and most obvious is the port to the west of the prison. It will now be called Fortress and includes two buildings interconnected by a passage.

☣️ Reloaded and Reinforced, next week Rebirth Island gets a facelift.@BeenoxCODPC are you ready to drop in? pic.twitter.com/4TzHpTUONf — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 18, 2022

On the other hand, the control room will see the arrival of a ship on the coast, located at the docks. It has not transpired at this time if it will be visited, although its surface suggests that it will be another area added. There will be another ship in the factory east of Living Quarters; the rest of the points of interest seem to remain unchanged from the outside. We will see if the studio surprises us with changes inside.

His arrival coincides with the framework of the Season 2 reinforcements that he shares with Call of Duty: Vanguard, so other relevant additions are expected for users. We are still waiting for the release of Armaguerra 43, a submachine gun that will be added to the armament of the Second World War. It has also not transpired if he will do it from the first day with the ice ax.

Remember that Call of Duty: Warzone is available in free to play format for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. In this link we tell you how you can unlock the Vargo 92 rifle, which arrived by surprise on March 7.