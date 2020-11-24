Rebellion among soccer players for use in games

Ibrahimovic and Bale are the first to raise their voices, other elite players are thinking of joining. For many years, Electronic Arts has kept a tight grip on some of the biggest licenses in football as one of its main advantages over its rivals.

Having the biggest media stars of the beautiful game, their appearance, the real name of their teams, that of the stadiums and other elements taken from reality, is a guarantee of recognition and sales, especially at a time when the American company has multiplied your income thanks to FUT. But now some players could be considering individually if those rights are so clear. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the first to speak, loud and clear being true to his style: “Who has given you permission to use my name and face?” But it might not be the last.

Gareth Bale, now a Tottenham player, responded to Ibra’s two incendiary messages supporting the idea of ​​”we must investigate.” It was the thinly veiled threat that both players were going to personally take action on the matter to find out to what extent EA has the right to “use them to make money” without their express permission. According to The Athletic, other elite players would be studying similar initiatives, which could be a real torpedo in the way in which EA has organized its complex global licensing system in FIFA.

EA fights back

It is a more complex issue than it may seem. Electronic Arts’ main agreement is with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association itself, which gives its name to the game, and with the Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels, known as FIFPro, the organization that brings together 63 national associations of footballers throughout the world, encompassing more than 65,000 professional footballers and with the theoretical mission of ensuring their physical, mental and economic interests. In addition to that, the company reaches individual agreements with the clubs to secure some rights outside of that umbrella, such as the name of the stadiums.

From EA these official explanations are offered: “EA SPORTS FIFA is the leading soccer video game in the world, and to create this authentic experience, we have worked with numerous leagues, teams and individual talents in order to secure the rights year after year. of the players so that they are included in our video game. One of these long-standing relationships is with the global professional player representative, FIFPro, who partners with a number of licensors to negotiate deals that benefit players and their unions. ”



