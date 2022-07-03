Rebel Wilson spoke honestly about how she gained weight while on vacation with her girlfriend and how she worked after

If you’ve been on the road to losing weight like actress Rebel Wilson, you understand the ups and downs of the maintenance cycle, especially when a vacation tempts you to take a little break from your personal weight loss routine. While on vacation with her friend Ramona Agruma, the “Perfect Voice” star spoke honestly about how much weight she recently gained and how she copes with guilt, which, according to her, is easy to feel for her body.

There’s nothing better than celebrating your new relationship at an all-inclusive resort. However, there is one problem with long trips, especially when it seems that you are traveling around the country as an actress. Rebel Wilson recently shared on Instagram that she gained 3 kilograms (about six pounds) while on vacation, but refused to let that “define” her on her journey.

I just noticed that on vacation I gained 3 kg 🙈 I’m at a wonderful all-inclusive resort… I lost control of myself. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, drink water, eat healthy food and love myself. Being strict with myself doesn’t help, but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and bad after eating too much. But if you’re like me, just know that YOU’re more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and not be so strict with yourself 💗 Be the best version of yourself 💗

This Australian star has had a “year of health” since the doctor directly told her that she would have a better chance of freezing her eggs and getting them of good quality if she had a healthier weight. Although Rebel Wilson didn’t want to hear such comments, they gave her a starting point to focus on losing weight. It also didn’t help that the entertainment industry mostly paid Wilson to stay bigger, as many of her roles were written for overweight women.

Eventually, Wilson lost weight to her target weight of about 165 pounds and spoke openly about her journey, as she still does today. She may have gained weight on vacation, but in her last post she still looks pretty good, and it’s nice to hear that she’s not too hard on herself or her body.

So how did Rebel Wilson start her weight loss journey?

After the film “Cats”, which won the Golden Raspberry Award, was released in 2019, the star of “How to be Lonely” said that she lost eight pounds in four days while shooting her dance number for this film. After that, she felt inspired to lose up to 165 pounds by the end of the year. Realizing that her weight gain was the result of emotional eating and her love of desserts, she knew that these sweets should be excluded from her diet.

Back then, the comedienne was a proud woman who mastered the art of losing more than 70 pounds in 2020! Wilson said the secret to keeping her going is to keep her body moving while walking to her favorite tunes. I wonder if Britney Spears was on her playlist? She will prove how she was able to master this dance scene in her film “Graduation Year”.

While weight loss comes with certain difficulties, maintaining a target weight is easier said than done. The biggest challenge for Rebel Wilson was to keep up with her new lifestyle and work on emotional overeating. Although she may run into obstacles here and there, her self-proclaimed nickname “Fit Amy” still suits her well, as she knows what she needs to do to look the way she always wanted, and I can’t wait to see where this takes her career further.

Rebel Wilson continues to inspire many women by showing that “it’s never too late to get better.” She devoted one year to losing weight and did it like a professional. If you want to see her new slim figure, you can see her comedic style in the Netflix movie “Senior Year”.