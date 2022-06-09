Rebel Wilson Says She’s Dating New Partner Ramona Agruma: I Found My “Disney Princess”

Publishing your pride! Rebel Wilson revealed that she is dating Ramona Agruma more than a year after breaking up with Jacob Bush.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe all this time I really needed a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the 42—year-old “Perfect Voice” actress signed her Instagram debut with her partner on Thursday, June 9. , sharing a cute selfie with the founder of Lemon Ve Limon.

British TV presenter Carly Steele noted the relationship in the comments, writing: “A great couple and a dynamic duo. Love you guys 💖💖💖”.

Montana Brown, a graduate of the 3rd season of “Love Island” in the UK, said: “I love you so much, the lovely people you are.”

Wilson didn’t mention how long he and Agruma have been together. Her social media disclosure came more than a year after she confirmed in February 2021 that she and Bush had split, teasing her single status via Instagram on the way to the Super Bowl. Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that the entrepreneur was “blinded” after Wilson “broke up with him via text message.”

In the summer of 2020, the senior year star gradually introduced the Anheuser-Busch heir to her fans, before the pair made their red carpet debut together at the Monte Carlo Gala in support of Planetary Health in Monaco in September of the same year. An insider later told us that the couple met in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the US, they started dating again and became serious,” the insider said at the time. “Jacob adored Rebel last year before she hit the road of her health.”

Over the past few years, the Hustle actress has been outspoken about her fitness and weight loss, reaching her target weight of 165 pounds in November 2020. She later told her Instagram followers that her fertility was one of the sources of inspiration for her health kick.

“[I knew that] maybe this year I won’t be working so hard,” she explained in December 2020. — I knew I would have a little more time. I’ve also been freezing my eggs because, as all good career women should note, if that’s what you’re interested in, now is the right time to do it. I was thinking about fertility and the availability of good quality eggs in the bank, so I thought: “Okay, I’ll do it.” I’m going to get well.”

Although she admitted that she is proud of her slim figure and the work she has done to achieve it, the Australian actress continued: “The goal was never to be thin. It has never been to fit a certain dress size. I specified the target weight [165 pounds] because I needed something tangible. …I’m proud to be doing this and now there’s a lot more balance in my life.”

The following October, she told the Australian Sunrise that she wanted to have “good quality eggs in a jar” just in case she was ready to start a family. “I think that’s changed dramatically,” Wilson said of the fertility process. “I was going through the path of fertility, and it would be better if I was healthier, and I wanted to be healthier anyway.”

However, the journey has not always been easy. In May 2021, the How to Be Single star sent an encouraging message to those who face similar problems, writing on Instagram: “To all women who are struggling with fertility, I feel you. The universe works in mysterious ways, and sometimes it doesn’t make sense, but I hope that light is about to spill through all the dark clouds.”