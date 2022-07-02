Rebel Wilson says she gained weight during the European holidays: it “doesn’t define” me

Become real. After Rebel Wilson’s romantic vacation with partner Ramona Agruma in several countries, she openly talks about her weight loss journey.

“I just noticed that during my vacation I gained 3 kg [about 6.5 pounds] 🙈 I’m at a beautiful all-inclusive resort… I lost my temper,” the 42—year-old “Perfect Voice” star wrote on Instagram. On Saturday, July 2, sharing a photo of herself by the pool in a pink one-piece bathing suit. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, drink water, eat healthy food and love myself.”

Rebel Wilson Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

She continued, “Being strict with yourself doesn’t help, but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and feel bad after you’ve eaten too much. But if you’re like me, just know that YOU’re more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and not be so strict with yourself 💗 Be the best version of yourself. ”

Wilson’s uplifting message quickly earned praise from her social media followers, including designer Lemon Ve Limon.

“You are the best baby and the most beautiful girl ❤️ I love you,” Agruma wrote in a comment on Instagram.

While the Australian native was praised for her inspiring look and still slim physique, Broadway veteran Marissa Jarett Vinokur saw parallels with her own weight loss journey.

“Amen! I scored 20 when life got a little messy, and you know what…. I’m still myself and I’ll get back to it when it suits my spirit,” the former Celebrity Big Brother champion, 49, replied on Saturday. “Thank you for sharing with all of you, I wish I had a role model like you when I was a kid. Your talent, charisma and stardom don’t matter what dress size you have.”

Wilson’s pool shot followed her recent vacations in Italy and Turkey with Agruma, less than a month after they publicly debuted their romance.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe all this time I really needed a Disney princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the Bridesmaids actress wrote on Instagram in June, after hinting a month earlier that she had a new love.

In addition to her blossoming romance, Wilson has been candid about her weight loss journey over the years.

“It first started when I was studying fertility issues and the doctor said, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,'” the law graduate said during a live Instagram broadcast in July 2021, noting that she had lost. almost 65 pounds in one year. “This is where it all started, that if I lost extra weight, it would give me a better chance to freeze eggs and get better quality eggs. In fact, it wasn’t even me, but rather thoughts about the future of the mini-me.”