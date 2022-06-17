Rebel Wilson portrays the 1950s in a vintage pink bikini and retro sunglasses

Rebel Wilson. Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

Retro Rebel Wilson! The actress showed off her inner 1950s beach beauty in a vintage bikini, inspiring Us for the perfect summer swim.

The Transformation of Rebel Wilson over the years

On Thursday, June 16, the 42-year-old star of “Perfect Voice” shared a series of images in her Instagram story, in which she was captured in a textured swimming kit, basking in the sun on a yacht. The image was distinguished by a high-waisted bottom decorated with white buttons, and a top with ties in the center. Wilson complemented the look with a matching cropped jacket and fancy white sunglasses. She also complemented the look with a wide-brimmed hat. The comedian uploaded one of the pictures via his Instagram feed, signing the post with a smiley face with the sun and a pink heart.

The image appeared against the background of a long documented journey of the older actress to a healthy lifestyle. In 2020, she reached her target weight of 165 pounds, which she explained was partly due to her desire to start a family. “[I knew that] maybe I wouldn’t be working so hard this year,” Wilson explained in December 2020. — I knew I would have a little more time. I’ve also been freezing my eggs because, as all good career women should note, if that’s what you’re interested in, now is the right time to do it. I was thinking about fertility and the availability of good quality eggs in the bank, so I thought: “Okay, I’ll do it.” I’m going to get well.”

In addition to thriving in the fitness department, Wilson is blossoming romantically. On June 9, the Australian native announced that she was dating Ramona Agruma more than a year after breaking up with Jacob Bush.

Wilson didn’t mention how long he and Agruma have been together. In February 2021, the star confirmed that she and Bush had broken up, teasing her with her single status on Instagram on the way to the Super Bowl. Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that the entrepreneur was “blinded” after Wilson “broke up with him via text message.”

Then in the summer of 2020, she slowly introduced the Anheuser-Busch heir to her fans, before the pair walked out together at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September of the same year. An insider later informed us that the couple sparked a bond at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the US, they started dating again and became serious,” the insider said at the time. “Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey.”