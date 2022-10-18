Rebel Wilson filmed the sweetest romantic walk of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker right outside her window

How often do you notice a couple from the list of the best in the wild?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have really established themselves as one of the real Hollywood couples. Since the two made their relationship public in early 2021, they have attracted public attention with their trips to Disneyland with a PDA and social media posts inspired by a “Real Romance.” It’s hard not to notice these two if you happen to notice them, and Rebel Wilson can confirm this fact. Looking out the window, the actress accidentally caught Kardashian and Barker on a romantic walk.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got married last spring in Italy, recently celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement. Kardashian believers may remember that Barker took a knee in Montecito, California’s Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel. For the anniversary, Barker recreated the proposal with flowers and musicians. Rebel Wilson was practically in the neighborhood when the event took place, and wrote about it in her Instagram stories:

The “Perfect Voice” actress seemed to fully grasp the romantic gesture. In addition to capturing Kravis as they walked across the sand, she also shot a video of them kissing passionately.

What are the chances to look out of your window and see two of the most recognizable people on the planet recreating an important moment in their lives? I guess the chances of that are not great, but now Rebel Wilson can say she defied those odds. There are enough shots of the actress to convey the sweetness of the moment, so you can only imagine what it was like to see it up close and in person.

As already mentioned, the relationship between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian has led to a number of pleasant viral moments. Last week, two social networks exploded over the fact that Kardashian convinced her husband to fly again after his plane crash in 2008. And, of course, these two regularly create hype by posting messages about each other on their social media accounts. The two lovers are clearly enjoying their new life together, and frankly, it’s not hard to understand why the audience is here.

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson is enjoying her romantic outings with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The Australian actress opened up about their relationship during Pride Month, and she’s been open about their relationship ever since. In the summer, Wilson even shared cute photos from a vacation in Italy.

Rebel Wilson seems to be all about love these days, so it’s understandable that she felt obligated to check out the romantic actions of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. As for the rest of us, we’ll just have to be content with what they share on social media and on TV.

Learn more about the couple by using Hulu’s subscription to broadcast The Kardashians, which releases new episodes every Thursday as part of the TV program for 2022.