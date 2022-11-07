Rebel Wilson Confirms The Birth of Her First Child With an Adorable Photo and Message

Rebel Wilson has been getting a lot of attention lately. Only last weekend there were rumors that the star was engaged to his girlfriend Roman Argruma. The two eventually refuted this misconception while at Disneyland. Although Wilson apparently isn’t tying the knot with his lady right now, it turns out she’s just taken another important step. The Australian actress has just confirmed that her first child was born from a surrogate mother, and marked the occasion with a cute photo and a cute message.

This news was a big surprise, as the star never mentioned that she was expecting a baby. Of course, it should be said that she was not obliged to actually inform us all. The “Perfect Voice” alum took to Instagram to share a photo of his little girl, whose name is Royce Lillian. The post contained a cute photo of a precious baby that looks just cute. Take a look at the picture for yourself:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

This should be one of the most pleasant surprises from celebrities this year. And in fact, recently the actress has just reached serious important life milestones. (But again, she’s not engaged.) It’s impossible not to be happy for the new mom! The star’s joy is also expressed in the words she shared in her caption:

I can’t even describe my love for her, she’s a wonderful miracle! I am eternally grateful to everyone who took part (you know who you are), it took years… but I would especially like to thank my magnificent surrogate mother, who bore and gave birth to her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me create my own family, this is an amazing gift. The best gift!!

As already mentioned, this is just one of several major changes that have occurred in the life of the 42-year-old actress and TV presenter over the past few years. From 2020 to 2021, she participated in the “year of health” and lost 70 pounds as a result of her commitment. and he wants to keep his new figure. And, of course, there is a significant other in her life.

