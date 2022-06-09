Rebel Wilson celebrates Pride Month with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Famous actor and comedian Rebel Wilson told her fans that she has a new girlfriend named Ramona Agruma. She has starred in several popular films, including Bridesmaids and The Perfect Voice franchise. Wilson gives his fans another reason to celebrate Pride Month as part of the LGBT community.

Rebel Wilson previously dated Jacob Bush.

Wilson previously dated Jacob Bush in 2020, who is 11 years older than her. During the 6 months of the relationship, they appeared in public several times. Bush is the heir to a huge name in the beer world called the Anheuser-Busch company. However, he is the owner of the Son’s Beer brewery himself.

PEOPLE initially reported that the reason why Wilson and Bush broke up is not entirely clear. However, they noted that they are simply not suitable for a long-term relationship. Nevertheless, Bush still wrote happy birthday greetings to the actor after the breakup. However, Wilson officially went in search of her friend Agruma.

There were other rumors about Wilson’s relationship, including with Australian tennis player Matt Reed. However, they were not as public as her relationship with Bush.

Rebel Wilson Announces New Girlfriend Ramona Agrum

Wilson took to her official Instagram page to announce the exciting news that she has a new girlfriend. The time for a big reveal couldn’t be more perfect, except during pride month. Wilson and her friend are smiling broadly in the photo and dressed in black.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe all this time I really needed a Disney princess.”

She also added the hashtag #loveislove. Wilson’s fans comment on the post celebrating her friend and their happiness together. They especially admire how happy they both look in the photo, calling it an “ICON of happy pride.”

Who is Ramona Agruma?

Unlike Wilson, Agruma does not work as an actor. However, she has her own creative inclinations. She is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. Agruma is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a clothing company that meets the principles of sustainable development. She is also an ambassador for the Bee Goddess Jewellery brand.

Earlier, Wilson told PEOPLE about her girlfriend, but did not specify who it was.

“We talked on the phone a few weeks before the meeting,” Wilson said. “And it was a really good way to get to know each other. In that sense, it was a bit old—fashioned-very romantic. I think that going through the process of gaining more self-esteem, I think that what you want from a partner increases, and therefore it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and is in a healthy relationship.”

Wilson continued: “There were times—I’m not saying all my exes are great—but there were times when I probably put up with things I shouldn’t have. So to feel in a really healthy relationship is different.”