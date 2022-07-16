Rebel Wilson and his girlfriend Ramona Agruma sweetly kiss during a summer vacation: see photos

Summer kisses! Rebel Wilson’s romance with Ramona Agruma continued to heat up for almost a month after they publicly announced their relationship.

Chronology of the relationship between Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s girlfriend

On Friday, July 15, the 42-year-old star of “Perfect Voice” shared a cute selfie of a couple with closed lips via Instagram Story. In the picture, the two ladies were wearing cover-ups over swimsuits and matching aviator sunglasses as they hugged in front of the camera. Wilson, for her part, also added a large white hat to complete her look.

The Australian native publicly announced she was dating the 38-year-old founder of Lemon Ve Limon last month via Instagram.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

“I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe all this time I really needed a Disney princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson captioned a picture of the happy couple on social media in June.

The Bridesmaids actress previously revealed during a May appearance on the “U Up?” podcast that a new love had appeared in her life after breaking up with Jacob Bush.

“I intentionally wanted to force myself to date a bunch of people and have this experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I like and what I don’t,” she told podcast co—host Jordana Abraham. and Jared Freud at the time.

Wilson and Agruma’s relationship continues to heat up as they share pleasant moments from their summer travels together on social media.

“Rebel is very happy in everything — in her new relationship, with her body and her career,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Despite the fact that she wasn’t completely ready to open up to the whole world, she is glad that she did it, and that it was she who shared something so personal with her. … [It] was a huge weight off her shoulders that she no longer needed to keep it a secret. She is happy to be able to share photos and these happy moments with her fans.”

At the time, the insider added, “Rebel likes how down-to-earth Ramona is and that they have a lot in common. They are not in a hurry, but they are looking forward to what the future holds for them. Friends are very happy for Rebel and support her new relationship.”

Since then, the couple have shown their love for countries like Italy, Turkey and other European countries as they continued to admire each other.

“Thank you, baby, for pushing me! IDK, what are we doing here… but I love every second of it! #R&R,” the “Senior Year” star captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, July 14 about a couple on a swing. Agruma, for her part, replied: “It will never be boring with you ❤️”.