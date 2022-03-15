Rebel Outposts In Horizon Forbidden West: Where They Are And How To Complete Them

Horizon Forbidden West: We help you find all the Rebel Posts available in Horizon Forbidden West as well as give you tips to achieve 100% completion. In Horizon Forbidden West, a gigantic map full of icons awaits us to discover. Collectibles, machines, cities… all of this and more can be unraveled over the dozens of hours that each game lasts and that’s how it should be if we want to get Platinum. For this reason, as part of this complete guide, we will tell you where you can find all the rebel posts in the game with their location on the map, as well as giving you a series of tips so that it does not cost you anything to destroy each place, find its leader and make it yours.

Location of Rebel Outposts and how to complete them