Rebel: Original Music And Secret Sect Stand Out In New Trailer; Look

Rebel: Netflix released this Tuesday (7) the first full trailer of Rebelde, a reboot of the Argentine soap opera, originally broadcast in 2003. In the video, the new characters that must study at the famous Elite Way School are presented.

“As a secret society that has apparently disappeared for 18 years returns to disrupt new students’ musical dreams and ambitions, they will try to find the best among the best to form their own bands,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

“One of these bands includes egocentric Luka Colucci, famous pop star Jana Cohen, talented songwriter Esteban, confident drummer Andi, friendly rapper Dixon, and cheerful but naive MJ.”

Giovanna Grigio, Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene and Alejandro Puente are part of the new production’s cast. Names known to the Mexican version will also return, including Karla Cossío, a Pilar, and Estefanía Villarreal, Celina.

The first season of Rebelde opens on January 5th on Netflix.