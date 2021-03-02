Rebel: Netflix announces new version of teen soap

This Monday (1), Netflix surprised its subscribers with the official announcement of the new version of Rebelde, a soap opera originally produced by the Cris Morena Group and broadcast on Canal 9 in Argentina.

Apparently, the project will follow a new format in streaming and promises to captivate old fans of the Mexican version, which became very famous in Brazil. The premiere is scheduled for 2022, still without an official date.

In the cast, some names known to the public were announced, such as the actress Giovanna Grigio, famous for Chiquititas (2013), Malhação: Viva a Diferença (2017) and As Five (2020). Besides her, Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene and Alejandro Puente are also part of the main team.

According to information released by Netflix, the filming will take place in Mexico City and promise to extend throughout the year 2021. The initiative comes from Woo Films in partnership with Propagate.

Check out the video with the announcement:

Rebelde: teen soap continues to draw public attention almost 20 years after its release

Created by Argentine Cris Morena, famous for other hits like Floribella and Chiquititas, Rebelde debuted in 2002.

With two seasons and more than 300 chapters later, a Mexican version was commissioned by Televisa and debuted in 2004, featuring Anahí, Dulce María, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher von Uckermann, Christian Chávez and Maite Perroni in the main roles.

The group RBD, formed within the universe of production, gained spotlight worldwide and released several albums and shows. Even, according to Pedro Damián, the soap opera’s music producer, the band’s original songs will return in the new version. The information was shared through a live.

Let’s wait for more news!