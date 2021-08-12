Rebel Galaxy, A New Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy: We tell you how to download the new game chosen in the Epic Games Store’s weekly rotation for free on PC: Rebel Galaxy. Redeem and it will be yours forever.Epic Games Store publishes the new free game available in its weekly promotion. During the next 7 days you will have the opportunity to do with Rebel Galaxy. The offer will be active until August 19 at 17:00 CEST; Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards will succeed him.

We must remind you that the games that are part of the promotion on the Epic Games Store do not have content restrictions. You will receive the full version without paying a single extra euro. Once you proceed to the exchange, it will remain linked to your digital library forever.

“Rebel Galaxy is an intrepid adventure from space, with action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade and” negotiation “with some extravagant inhabitants at the edge of the known universe,” explains its creators, Double Damage Games, in its official description. “As the commander of an immensely powerful star destroyer, you will battle pirates, explore anomalies, befriend aliens, search for remnants of battles, asteroid mines, and discover artifacts. Choose your path as a mischievous do-gooder, a skilled space operator, or a power-hungry privateer, or perhaps a little of each! ”