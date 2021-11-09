Rebel: Character From The Original Version Appears In A New Teaser

Rebel: Netflix released this Tuesday (9) a new teaser of Rebelde’s reboot. In the video, you can see Elite Way School students getting together in a kind of battle of bands and singing versions of Baby One More Time, Rebelde and Este Sentimiento.

In addition, the teaser also briefly featured Elite Way director and former student Celina Ferrer (Estefanía Villarreal). The character was part of the main core of the Mexican soap opera broadcast in 2004.

Look:

The songs are performed by Andrea Chaparro, Alejandro Puente, Selene, Sergio Mayer Mori, Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Gigi Grigio and Jerónimo Cantillo, who are part of the main cast of the plot.