Rebecca Hall fears Tim Roth’s return in “Resurrection” [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant is proud to present an excerpt from the movie “Resurrection”, which is currently in some cinemas, but will be available on request on August 5. coming to terms with her traumatic past only to face the return of her abusive ex-boyfriend David (Tim Roth, The Hulk Woman).

“Resurrection” was written and directed by Andrew Semans, whose previous film “Nancy, Please” was also chilling, plunging into a disturbed psyche. Reviews of the film have been enthusiastic so far, especially praising the performances of Hall and Roth, and the incredible finale is sure to be the subject of discussion for the audience. That’s not Hall’s only horror lately, as she earned critical acclaim for her work in the tension-filled “Night House” last year.

The exclusive Screen Rant clip from “Resurrection” focuses on the beginning of the main character’s unraveling. Starting with a seemingly innocuous shopping trip between Margaret and her daughter Abby (played by Grace Kaufman from The Last Ship), David’s sudden appearance forces the terrified mother to switch completely. Watch the full clip below:

Before she can be sure it’s him, Margaret goes on high alert and the camera loses focus on everything but him. To avoid detection, she throws Abby out of the store onto a busy street, while the terrified teenager wonders what made her mother lose control of herself so much. And control is certainly something that used to be in abundance in Margaret’s life, and that’s why watching him slip away from her in “Resurrection” is both terrifying and fascinating.

Other recent releases by IFC Films include Peter Strickland’s Strange Culinary Art Story, Flux Gourmet, and the Finnish horror TV movie Hatching. Meanwhile, the duration of “Resurrection” is 103 minutes, and it has no rating.

You can check out our interviews with stars Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth to get a closer look at their characters and the work they put into the obsessive story of toxic obsession.