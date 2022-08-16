Rebecca Gayhart and ex-husband Eric Dane are enjoying a “family vacation” together 4 years after filing for divorce

Rebecca Gayhart and Eric Dane at the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala in Beverly Hills, December 10, 2015 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Make it work! Rebecca Gayhart and Eric Dane went to France together — more than four years after the actress filed for divorce.

“This is us, family vacation 2022,” the 51—year-old “Scream 2” star wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 15, adding emojis with a French flag and a party hat, as well as the hashtags “#goodtimes” and “#eurodanes.” In the accompanying photo, Gayhart strolled behind the 49-year-old graduate of “Anatomy of Passion” and their daughters Billy, 12, and Georgia, 10.

The Jawbreaker star also posted several pictures from the trip in her Instagram story. “Twins,” she captioned one photo of Billy and her father taking a pose filled with position. In another picture, Billy depicts Ariel from The Little Mermaid resting on a rock in the sea. Her mom added the caption: “Billy is living his best life.”

Gayhart filed for divorce from actor Marley & Me in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, the Kentucky native also requested spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of his daughters.

“After 14 years of living together, we decided that the dissolution of marriage is the best solution for our family,” the couple wrote in a statement at the time. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to become the parents of our two beautiful girls, as they are the most important thing in the world for us.”

Eight months later, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress exclusively told Us Weekly that co-parenting with her estranged husband wasn’t always a walk in the park. “We are doing our best. It’s not easy,” she said at the time. “But we are trying, and we are determined.” When asked to name the most difficult aspect of co-parenting, Gayhart replied: “There are so many things.”

The burlesque actor and Nip/Tuck alum got married in October 2004 after less than a year of relationship. In June 2011, Dane was admitted to a rehabilitation center due to an addiction to prescription painkillers, which he developed after a sports injury. Six years later, the California native took a break from his TNT series “The Last Ship” to focus on his mental health.

“I took a vacation—I was struggling with depression, which was weird for me,” Dane explained during a July 2017 interview for the Today show. “I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to get depressed about.”

The Valentine’s Day actor, who is currently starring in the HBO series “Euphoria,” said that he started taking an antidepressant, which really helped him. “The depression has passed,” he said. “You need to listen to your body. This is a very serious thing. As I said, I felt very conflicted because I couldn’t understand why I was depressed. But it’s very real.”