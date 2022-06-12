Reba McIntyre was “tickled to death” before a skiing accident

Country icon Reba McIntyre once shared a story about how in the 90s she was skiing with her ex-husband and friends before she suffered a painful injury as a result of an accident. How serious were the injuries and could the singer “Does he Love you” perform? Read on to find out.

Reba McIntyre and Narvel Blackstock go skiing in Salt Lake City.

According to her book Comfort from a Rustic Blanket, McIntyre went on a trip in 1996 with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. They were on their way to a concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, and had been skiing nearby for two days before she performed.

Despite such athletic activity, McIntyre had all the energy in the world for her performances, but she found her reserves were low when she graduated. She said: “…After skiing all day and putting on a very physical show, I was desperate!”

However, the next day she joined Blackstock and friends for some more skiing. During the first run, she noticed that her legs were more tired than the day before. So when they stopped for lunch, she thought about leaving early. She held out a little longer before telling Blackstock to give her the keys and meet her at the van.

Reba McIntyre was “tickled to death” before she injured her knee in a skiing accident.

McIntyre said everyone in her group agreed it was time to end their day, so they headed downhill. “I’ve been skiing better on this trip than ever before,” the singer wrote, “I’m going to take this mountain.” “I was tickled to death.”

She added that it would be better if she wasn’t so tired, but she was having fun. That was until the “little renegade” got into trouble. “…My ski hit the icy edge of the snow, which caused me to lose control,” she explained. She was too exhausted to pull off her skis, and the bindings didn’t let her go as they should have.

“I heard a bang,” she said. “I didn’t know what it was, but I knew it was serious.”

McIntyre immediately wanted to find out what damage had been done and begin the path to repair and rebuild if necessary. Of course, she had concerts and commitments planned.

But the accident “broke the spine” of her tibia inside the knee. “The best way I can explain this is that my shin and hip went in opposite directions, and the muscle passing through the knee broke away from the bone above the knee,” she wrote. The muscle tore off part of the bone along with it.

Reba McIntyre learned to perform in a wheelchair after a skiing accident

The anti-music brother icon was scheduled for a series of performances, but she had to adjust to have the necessary surgery first. She said she felt like she had a piece of gravel stuck in her knee. Therefore, she could not postpone the repair.

But soon enough, McIntyre returned to the stage, albeit in a wheelchair, rehearsing with her dancers. And there was a positive side to sitting in a chair for a while. She said that focusing only on her singing reminded her of why she loves her job so much.