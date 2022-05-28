Reba McIntyre was still afraid of the dark when she married her first husband

Reba McIntyre admitted that she was immature and insecure in several ways when she married her first husband, including being afraid of the dark. How old was she when she first got married, and how did her fiance help calm her fears so she could fall asleep? Besides, why did they break up in the end?

Reba McIntyre married Charlie Battles in 1976, when she was 21 years old.

Having overcome some doubts about her first husband, Charlie Battles, McIntyre married him in June 1976. He worked on the ranch, as she was raised, and, like her, was a regular on the rodeo scene. But she was 21 and in college. In addition, her first husband was ten years older than her, and at the time of meeting he was married and had two children.

In her autobiography, Reba: My Story, McIntyre admitted that she may have deceived herself into believing that Battles did not leave his first wife for her. But looking back, it probably was. And it was hard for them to find someone to marry them.

They eventually got married in Stringtown, Oklahoma, and her brother refused to attend. He thought his little sister was making a mistake, but she thought he might even be jealous that she devoted her attention to Battles.

McIntyre admitted that time proved her brother right to worry about his younger sister finding a family. When she married Battles, she was still kind of childish. So much so that she was afraid of the dark.

Reba McIntyre was still afraid of the dark when she married Charlie Battles.

McIntyre noted in her autobiography that she was “insecure and just immature” when she first married Battles. The first house they shared was just a bedroom in her parents’ house, and the rodeo rider was still afraid of the dark at 21. It was a lifelong fear that arose from the fact that her sister locked her outside in the dark as a child. .

To calm her worries, she pulled the sheet up to her chin and held her hands tightly under it. When she married Battles, she asked him not to go to bed until she fell asleep, and he would wait until she fell asleep first.

“I would be lying next to his big and breathing body, safe next to him. I’ve never felt so safe,” she shared. That security was part of what motivated her to marry him. But when she grew up and tried to find a place for herself in this world, she realized that there are qualities in Battles that she cannot live with.

Reba McIntyre divorced Charlie Battles and made a country music career a priority.

The side of Battles that McIntyre once considered defensive didn’t look the same after ten years of marriage. She had achieved success as a country singer, and he began to resent her dedication to this career. He would like her to spend more time at home.

McIntyre said she eventually realized he had too much power over her and her earnings. After their marriage broke up, she eventually filed for divorce before marrying Narvel Blackstock for 26 years. In 2020, she reunited with her old friend, actor Rex Lynn, and the couple have been together ever since.