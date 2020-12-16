Reasons why you don’t need season two

Lady’s Gambit has earned the title of the most-watched Netflix miniseries of all time. Continuing the series would threaten the audience’s positive reaction to Lady’s Gambit.

The Netflix miniseries has already covered the story told in the original Lady’s Gambit novel, so continuing a show beyond its original material is a risky move that isn’t always worth it.

A good example of this is HBO’s Big Little Lies, which also covered all of its original material in its first season. If Gambit de Dame is renewed for a second season, it is very likely that it will suffer the same fate as Big Little Lies.

The first season of the Netflix show, Lady’s Gambit told the full story of Beth, as the audience watched Beth fall into and survive the addiction, go from being a loner to someone with a chosen family and playing the game of chess. of their life.

The final moment of Lady’s Gambit season 1 encapsulates this perfectly. After rekindling her friendships, cleaning herself up, and winning the Moscow Invitational, Beth sits down with some men in the park for a friendly game of chess.

It’s the purest example of Beth finally reaching satisfaction, as she no longer plays for the competition. Now it’s just for the love of chess. This beautiful moment would be moot if Netflix decides to renew Lady’s Gambit for season 2.



