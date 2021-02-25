Reasons why a split is not possible in Ragnar and Lagertha

Vikings fans are hoping that a new spinoff series will focus on Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his wife Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). So will there be a Ragnar and Lagertha spin-off?

Recall that Vikings aired for a total of six seasons between 2013 and 2020, and developed a loyal following. The series is based on real events and characters from the Viking age and explores Norse mythology.

In the beginning, Ragnar and Lagertha were married with children and were working on their farm. Ragnar grew in popularity and notoriety until he became king of Kattegat but fans were outraged to see his character die in Vikings season 4 after being thrown into a pit of poisonous snakes by King Aelle (Ivan Kaye). .

In the following season, wife Lagertha suffered an equally terrible fate when she was killed by Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø). Despite her age, the squire maiden had taken up her sword again to protect her new farming village from bandits.

She then returned to Kattegat but was killed by a delusional Hvitserk, who had mistaken her for an evil snake. Since the Vikings series came to an end, fans have been discussing how the characters can return in various spin-offs.

While some would like to see Ragnar’s brother Rollo (Clive Standon) have his own series set in France, others would love to learn more about Ragnar and Lagertha’s early years. So many Viking fans have taken to Reddit to discuss the idea, with many pointing to Ragnar’s 10-year time jump.

In turn, Viking fans expected to know more about Ragnar and Lagertha’s farming days before their children were born. For his part, Ragnar’s actor Fimmel had previously said that he felt ready to leave the series after season four, and that it had been an easy decision.

“I’m not one of those actors who lives and breathes the character, and takes it home but it was a great experience,” said the actor.

The creator of Vikings, he knew from the beginning that Ragnar was going to die and that his children were going to take over his legacy. Similarly, Lagertha’s role in the series was coming to an end at the time of her death and while there is no reason why her first story could not be told in a prequel, there is no guarantee that the actors will want to. repeat their roles.