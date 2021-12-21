Reasons To Subscribe To Amazon Prime In 2021

Amazon Prime is a subscription service that many think offers only Prime Video. However, within the Amazon Prime subscription, you will have access to various forms of entertainment, promotions, free shipping, fast delivery and much more.

Subscribing to Amazon Prime you will have movies, series, ebooks, music, games and much more, and all this for a very affordable price, R$9.90 monthly or the promotional value of $15 for the annual subscription .

If you haven’t subscribed to the service yet, we have a few reasons to show you how subscribing to Amazon Prime is a good investment. Check out:

1. Streaming Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video is a streaming full of movies, series, documentaries, reality shows, programs and other attractions that will please all tastes. There is also original content, such as the acclaimed series The Boys, The Wheel of Time, Fleabag, Good Omens, Modern Love and The Underground Railroad.

It is worth remembering that Prime Video 2021 had Brazilian productions entering the catalogue, such as the series Dom, 5x Comédia, Manhãs de Setembro and Desjuntados, together with the films A Menina que Matou os Pais and O Menino que Meu Pais.

2. Movie rentals and other streaming

Within Amazon Prime Video, there are also several movies available that can be rented for a few days. The titles range from movie classics such as Ghost (1990) to blockbuster productions including A Silent Place 2 (2020).

And with Prime Video Channels, you can add a little value to your subscription to get access to more content from partner streaming services like Paramount+, Starzplay, Looke, MGM, Noggin, Love Nature, Stingray and Premiere.

3. Prime Reading

Prime Reading offers hundreds of free ebooks that can be read at any time, with no additional fees. In addition, you can also visit the Amazon Prime website to read magazines and comics that are available through the Kindle app.

4. Prime Gaming

Gamers are also awarded the Prime membership as Amazon Gaming offers a number of unique games, characters and skins for users to enjoy during the current membership time.

Also, every month new free games come on the platform, with news from all genres, such as Frostpunk, Journey to the Savage Planet and Morkredd.