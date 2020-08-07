“Reasons To Buy Bitcoin At This Price Level”

If you are wondering when is the best time to buy bitcoin, listen to Cameron Winklevoss. According to Gemini’s co-founders, BTC will continue its ascent because its worldwide actions have something to do with it.

“People often ask what is the best time to buy Bitcoin. Well, it’s still about 50% cheaper than the all-time high and there are tons of reasons to have it today, as it was about 3 years ago. Think about that. ”

A ton of reasons mentioned by Cameron Winklevoss are due to the fact that the US economy will be pumped to help individuals in need following the COVID-19 crisis.

Democratic leaders in the US are demanding a $ 3.4 trillion stimulus package. While the Republican opposition thinks the price is too high, it’s open to a solid figure and voted for a $ 2 trillion package earlier this year. After all, this year appears to be in a position to be pumped into the American economy.

The cryptocurrency community has realized the fact that fiat money can be easily manipulated and inflated and has been damaged for a long time. The Winklevoss brothers will be among the most prominent Bitcoin evangelists (supporters) to protect against this damage.



