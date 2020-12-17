Reasons Homelander fears Vought CEO Stan Edgar

In season 2 of The Boys, however, Homelander acts differently with Stan Edgar. Despite initially trying to pressure Edgar, Homelander soon finds himself on the defensive, unable to assert his usual dominance.

Where Homelander once made all the decisions, his influence has waned as The Boys season 2 ends, and it’s clear that Giancarlo Esposito’s Edgar is the one who really takes the reins.

While Homelander may be more physically powerful, Edgar wields even greater power in terms of influencing the masses. In the final episode of season 2 of The Boys, Homelander puts his reputation above that of his own son.

If Edgar were so inclined, his manipulation of the media and his marketing power could replace Homelander overnight, stealing everything Vought’s main hero holds dear in The Boys.

Homelander might turn Edgar into fine dust, but doing so would hurt Vought and Homelander is more afraid of how his status as a beloved public figure in The Boys depends on the enigmatic CEO of Vought.

Another reason Homelander might treat Edgar with more deference than the regular Vought employee is that Edgar seems to find Homelander’s threats in The Boys amusing, and this is just weird and terrifying for the superhero.

Edgar might be the only person in The Boys to look Homelander in the eye, straighten him out, and calmly walk away. Problems with Homelander’s parents could also influence his relationship with Edgar.

As a high-level figure who speaks with authority, Edgar could have become another authoritative father figure for The Boys’ Homelander, refusing to let him play until the day’s experiments are completed.



