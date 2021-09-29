Reasons for Jin (BTS) to become a winner if participating in Squid Game

In recent days, Squid Game – Squid game has suddenly emerged as a network phenomenon. Not only attracting a large number of viewers, the film also attracted a large number of products with related content. With the survival genre, integrating the exploitation of human psychology and using many interesting and impressive details, Squid Game has conquered the audience and is widely known.

The side stories of the film are also fully exploited by netizens. In particular, a series of photos and videos about K-Pop idols with content related to Squid Game were also spread and attracted many people’s attention.

Recently, some fans wanted to “fain” before a series of photos of BTS members participating in the movie. Even though it’s just a fan-edited photo, the atmosphere and visuals give off the feeling of a real Squid Game player.

In it, many netizens have hypothesized that if Jin (BTS) participates in the Squid Game, he will win the final victory and gain a huge amount of money. In fact, the games that appeared in the movie were all played by BTS members in the program Run BTS.

So it’s not too difficult to imagine the scene where the male idols go through a “suffocating” moment like in the movie. Even Jin won half of the challenges in Run BTS, partly proving the male idol’s intelligence, quickness, and strength. Jin is also a member who always thinks creatively and uniquely so he can easily pass the games effectively.

The male idol once won the “red light green light” game when playing with BTS members. Even the difficult candy-splitting game, he was careful, meticulous and passed safely. Thus, in both the game that requires speed and ingenuity, Jin succeeds!

In Run BTS, Jin lost the game of tug of war. However, the guy has a chance to win if he really participates in the Squid Game because… has much more “conquest” experience! His dexterity will also help a lot in the game of marbles, and Jin’s balance and caution will also work in the glass game.

Moreover, actor and director Simon Pegg said he would be happy if Jin appeared in season 2 of the series.