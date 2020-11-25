Reasons Clark Kent never tells his secret to his friend Lex

Lex was just one of several characters that Clark had to hide his true nature from during his high school years in the first four seasons of the Smallville show.

The friendship came to an end at the beginning of Smallville season 5. An intense mutual dislike was formed when Lex’s morally questionable activities and Lana’s manipulation made him Clark’s enemy.

And then Lex crossed into evil territory in Smallville season 7 when he started killing innocent people. At the end of the season, he finally found out that Clark was the mysterious Kryptonian Traveler.

One reason Clark never confided in Lex with this information was because Jonathan (John Schneider) and Martha (Annette O’Toole) were opposed to anyone, even Clark’s closest friends, finding out about their secret on Smallville.

It is important to note that Clark did not share his father’s views on Lex on Smallville. In the first two seasons, he believed with all his heart that Lex was a good and trustworthy person, so his reasons for not telling him were not personal.

When Clark discovered that Lex was secretly gathering information on him at the end of Smallville season 3, he exploded. Their friendship was repaired in season 4, but Clark’s trust in Lex was never fully recovered.



