Realme X9, New Details From Its Series

Realme, which has reached quite a lot of users, is here with the details of the X9 and X9 Pro series. According to the information, the Realme X9 family has received China’s 3C and TENAA certificates.

China-based smartphone manufacturer Realme has become a popular brand with the devices it offers at low prices compared to other major companies. But we know that this company not only offers price-performance products, but also produces high-priced models that will challenge its flagships.

The Realme X9 family, which is the subject of our news, also seems to find a place for themselves in the middle-upper segment. Although the price information about the X9 family has not been shared yet, we can think that it will be around for now. Here are the shared features of the Realme X9 family:

The 4200 mAh battery will charge at 65W:

According to the shared information, a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel will be used on Realme’s device, which goes by the model name of RMX3361 and is said to be X9. In addition, it was shared that the dimensions of the device are 159.2×73.5×8.0 mm. The phone, which will come out of the box with Android 11, will use a dual-cell 2100 mAh battery. This battery, which we can express as 4200 mAh in total, will support 65W fast charging.

When we come to the model, which is mentioned as RMX3381 and claimed to be Realme X9 Pro, a 6.55-inch curved screen seems to be waiting for us. An AMOLED panel will be used on the screen, which will offer high refresh rates. The device, which will use Sony’s 50 mp IMX766 lens, will have a 16 mp ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 mp black and white camera.

In addition, the X9 Pro is expected to come with the Snapdragon 870 processor. The device, which we expect 8 GB RAM to accompany 256 GB storage, will use a 4500 mAh battery and this battery will support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. There is no information about the prices of the devices yet. You can specify your thoughts about the phones in the comments section.