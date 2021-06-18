Realme X9 Launch Is Near, Says Company Executive

Realme: It seems that the release of Realme X9 is getting closer. The cell phone could show up at a Realme event in India, according to a preview published by the company’s Director of Experience in the country, Francis Wong. The post suggests that Buds Q2, the brand’s true-wireless headphones, will be present and, interestingly, also indicates the top-of-the-line participation by the “RMX3366” registration tag, which appears in the image.

According to rumors, the code “RMX3366” refers to the Realme X9 and its presence in the image reinforces the information that the phone would be close to its launch in the Indian market. In addition, the model was officially listed on the brand’s website in the country, however, with no new details revealed.

However, the Realme X9 has already been approved by the Chinese regulatory agency TENAA and had part of its features revealed. According to information published on the entity’s official website, the Realme X9 will feature a 6.55″ OLED screen, with FHD+ resolution, for its presentation and the Snapdragon 778G for its processing. The set will be powered by the 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.