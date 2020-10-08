Realme X7 Pro will soon open outside of China

Realme X7 Pro was official on the first day of last month. The launch of the smartphone in regions other than China seems to be approaching. The device with model number RMX 2121, which was first entered into the database of Thailand’s telecommunications certification board TENAA, is now approved by NCC in Taiwan. NCC’s database also shows the phone’s dual battery cells and 65W SuperDart charging adapter.

It appears that the design of the international version of the X7 Pro will be the same as the version sold in China. The screen with a camera hole in the upper left corner and the quad camera system on the back immediately catch the eye. Still, one has to wait for the official announcement from Realme to see the design differences.

NCC’s database includes photos of the phone’s two batteries with a capacity of 2250 mAh. Thanks to this dual structure that provides a total capacity of 4500 mAh, the 65W capacity SuperDart charging adapter manages to charge the phone 100 percent in less than 35 minutes.

8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage are among the information seen. Realme X7 Pro, if all goes well, will be the first phone with Dimensity 1000+ processor to be released outside of China.



