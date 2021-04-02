Realme X7 Pro Ultra introduced! here are details

Realme X7 Pro was introduced last September. The Chinese manufacturer also quietly unveiled the Ultra version of the phone. While the Realme X7 Pro Ultra is ahead of the X7 Pro at certain points, it falls behind at some points.

The X7 Pro has a full HD + resolution flat AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the X7 Pro Ultra, the AMOLED panel becomes curved, but the refresh rate also drops to 90 Hz.

The number of rear cameras, which is four on the X7 Pro, has also been reduced on the X7 Pro Ultra. There is a triple camera system on the back of the smartphone. Here, the 64-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera complete it. The only difference between the camera systems of the two phones is the 2 megapixel depth sensor.

The global version of the X7 Pro still works with Android 10 and the Realme UI user interface. The X7 Pro Ultra comes out of the box with Android 11 and Realme UI 2.0. The top configuration option has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The other option is 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Unlike the X7 Pro, there are no 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage or 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage options. The 4500 mAh battery, which gives the smartphone the energy it needs, has a charging speed of 65W.

At the heart of the Realme X7 Pro is the Dimensity 1000 Plus processor. 32 megapixel front camera, integrated fingerprint scanner, USB-C input, stereo speaker, Dolby Atmos support, vapor ring cooling system, NFC and 5G support are among the features of the phone.

Realme X7 Pro is available for sale on Realme’s official site in China. The 8 GB version of the phone is sold for 2399 yuan. For the 12 GB version, 2699 yuan is required.