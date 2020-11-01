Realme X7 Pro received certification to offer global launch

Announced in China last month, the Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 are also preparing to land outside of Chinese territory, and everything indicates that the next destination of the devices will be India.

That’s because the Pro model was recently spotted on the BIS website, the Indian regulatory body. The information was shared on Twitter by the leaker Sudhanshu, and shows that the model is identified by the code RMX2121.

The certification appears to have been guaranteed on October 22, suggesting that the cell phone may be about to be made official in the country.

realme X7 Pro 5G with model no RMX2121 obtains BIS certification, India launch might not be too from now.

In addition to India, Realme X7 Pro is expected to reach other markets such as Thailand and Taiwan in Asia (where they were also certified) and much of Europe. The models will arrive with a 65-watt charger in the box, as well as the Chinese variant.

Recalling the specifications of the intermediary, we have a 6.55 “sAMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

For cameras, there is a quadruple set at the rear (64 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP). In selfies, the company adopted a 32 MP module in the shape of a hole for the screen, located in the upper left corner.

Other highlights are the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with support for 5G, 4,500 mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, stereo speakers and Android 10 pre-installed.



