Realme X7 Pro Introduced with Ultra Powerful Processor

Chinese technology company Realme launched its new device called X7 Pro Ultra today. The phone, which was broadcast silently, was presented to the consumer with its outstanding features such as Dimensity 1000+ chipset and triple camera setup.

The X7 Pro Ultra model was launched as the continuation of the X7 Pro, which was released in September last year. The new model, also known as Pro Extreme Edition, has improved its features in many respects compared to the old version. But interestingly, it reduced its features by restricting its hardware at some points.

Realme X7 Pro Ultra features

The X7 Pro Ultra model, which comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, has a stylish design with curved edges. Offering a full HD + screen resolution, the phone promises a refresh rate of 90 Hz. For those who do not remember, this rate was 120 Hz on the X7 Pro. A similar restriction appeared in the camera module.

The quad camera setup of the X7 Pro has been reduced to a triple camera in the Realme X7 Pro Ultra model. The phone, which came with a 64 Megapixel main camera, was supported by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2 Megapixel macro camera. A 32 Megapixel selfie camera has been added to the front. However, the Dimensity 1000+ chipset used in the old version was not abandoned in this device.

The plus points of the X7 Pro Ultra are that it comes with the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 is still used on X7 Pro. In addition, the new phone has 128 GB / 256 GB internal storage and 8 GB / 12 GB RAM capacity.

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra device, prepared with a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh, has 65W fast charging support. In addition, the phone has an in-screen fingerprint scanner, USB-C port, stereo speaker system, Dolby Atmos, VC liquid cooling technology, NFC and 5G support.

Display: 6.55 inches – AMOLED – 90 Hz – Full HD +

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

RAM: 8 GB / 12 GB

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 64 Megapixel wide angle – 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle – 2 Megapixel macro camera

Operating System: Android 11 – Realme UI 2.0

Battery: 4,500– 65W fast charging

Realme X7 Pro Ultra price

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra model, which is currently available only in China, is sold in two different configurations. For now, the prices of phones that are not known when they will arrive in other countries are as follows: