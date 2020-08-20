Realme X7 Pro features become clear

The Realme X7 series will be official as of September 1. The flagship in the series will be the X7 Pro. Realme X7 Pro, which will offer 5G support, will come with a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Although there is no detailed information about the technical specifications from Realme yet, the Chinese sensor shared important information about the Digital Chat Station X7 Pro.

Accordingly, the Realme X7 Pro will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD + display panel produced by Samsung. The hole in the top left corner of this screen will house the round front camera.

An image shared by Realme on Weibo shows that the bezel on three sides of the screen will be quite thin. It is also noticed here that the volume control keys are located on the left side of the phone.

There is a quad camera system on the back of the smartphone. In this system, it is stated that the 64-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by three sensors with 8, 2 and 2-megapixel resolution. It is expected that the 8-megapixel resolution sensor will be ultra-wide angle, while other cameras will function as macro and depth sensors.

It is stated that the Realme X7 Pro will have an eight-core 2.6 GHz processor. It seems likely that this processor is Dimensity 1000+. 8.5 mm. thick phone weighs 184 grams, the phone’s dual-cell 4500 mAh battery has 65W fast charging support.

It is not yet known whether there will be other devices in the series other than the Realme X7 and X7 Pro. To get the answer to this question, it is necessary to be patient until September 1st.



