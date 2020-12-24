Realme X7 Pro appears on company page in India

A few days ago, the Dimensity 1000 Plus processor, from MediaTek, was made official for the Indian market and its arrival in the country also gave strength to the launch of the Realme X7 Pro, which is equipped with this chipset.

Now, to allay some of the anxiety of the fans waiting for him, the phone has just been added to a Realme support page in India. With that, it is possible to imagine that the official arrival of the smartphone in the country is getting closer and closer.

The flagship was officially introduced to the Chinese market in September, but it was only last week that Realme began making its global version available to other countries around the world. One of the first to have access to the device was Thailand, which had the official top of the line for ฿ 16,990, something around R $ 2,900 in direct conversion.

In addition, there is also a great chance that the device will officially arrive in Brazil with the arrival of Realme in the country. That’s because, at the end of last week, the rising Chinese manufacturer announced that the Realme C, Realme Narzo, Realme 7 and Realme X7 series will be officially launched here, but gave no details of which devices in each line will be included.

In addition to the MediTek flagship processor, the Realme X7 Pro is also equipped with 8 GB and RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In addition, it features a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.



