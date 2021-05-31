Realme X7 Max 5G Is Released With Dimensity 1200

Realme X7 Max: Chinese mobile phone maker Realme, which is expanding its business in Brazil, announced on Monday (31) the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone. The device marks the debut of MediaTek’s top-of-the-line Dimensity 1200 chip outside China.

Made in six nanometers, the component is an octa-core chip with support for 5G and architecture similar to Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, but with some cuts to ensure better value for money. The Dimensity 1200 features a Cortex-A78 main core running at up to 3.0 GHz, three performance-oriented solutions, and four more core-centric tasks.

The phone’s specifications also include 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and a screen with a frequency of 120 Hz, reaching a sampling rate of up to 360 Hz. The phone’s display has 6.4 inches in size and Full HD resolution, in addition to a small hole for front camera.

While the selfies solution brings 16 MP, the product comes with a triple camera on the rear. The main sensor is the 64 MP Sony IMX686, accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP module for macro photos.