Realme X7 and X7 Pro will come with 65W charger

The launch of the new iPhone 12 in late 2020 created some trends in the mobile phone market, with one of them being the most controversial: the removal of the charger from the box. And after companies scoff at Apple’s decision, like Xiaomi and Samsung, both have already launched their flagships without the plug adapter.

Fortunately, at least for now, smaller brands that cannot make such important decisions will still keep the accessory in the box. And in a recent post on Twitter, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth presented some options for finishing ordinary-sized boxes.

The image above shows nine packages in all, with 7 options for the box design of the Realme X7 line. Each is still being tested before the company can launch it in India, but one of the models above will be approved for the launch of smartphones.

With the thicker box, Indian buyers are certain to have the charger inside the box. Not only that: smartphones are expected to launch with the 65W Dart Charging adapter for high-speed charging.

Already launched in China, the Realme X7 line arrives with the base model with 6.4 “screen, 4,300 mAh battery and Diemensity 800U chip, while Realme X7 Pro offers 6.55”, 4,500 mAhh and Dimensity 1000 Plus screen . Both offer 120 Hz AMOLED panel, four rear cameras with 64 MP sensor and 65W charging.

The Realme X7 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives click here.