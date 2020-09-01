Realme X7 and X7 Pro officially revealed

Leaks and official posts about the Realme X7 series have been around for a while. The series of X7 and X7 Pro models finally appeared. The standard X7 is of particular importance as it is the first phone to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor.

Realme X7’s processor has two large Cortex-A76 cores. This processor is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. The phone’s internal storage capacity is 128 GB.

The touch sampling rate of the 6.4-inch AMOLED panel of the smartphone is 180Hz. The hole in the upper left corner of the Full HD + resolution screen hosts a 32 megapixel front camera.

On the back of the phone, the main camera is the 64 megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera complete the system. The sensors in a rectangular module are accompanied by an LED flash.

The fingerprint scanner of the smartphone is placed inside the screen. The battery of the phone with a capacity of 4300 mAh has 65W fast charging support. USB-C input is used for charging.

8.1 mm. the thick X7 weighs 175 grams on the scale. In the phone with dual SIM support, both SIM cards can have 5G access. Thanks to Dimensity 800U, it is possible to switch between SIM cards quickly.

Realme X7 has three different color options: blue, white and gradient. The phone will be sold in China starting at 1799 yuan.

Realme X7 Pro Dimensity comes with 1000+ processor

The X7 Pro has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. There is a 32 megapixel resolution front camera in the upper left corner of this screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

At the heart of the phone is Dimensity 1000+, defined as MediaTek’s most advanced processor. The advanced cooling system of the X7 Pro manages to reduce the core temperature of the phone by 10 degrees Celsius. While the battery capacity of the X7 Pro is 4500 mAh, 65W fast charging support still exists. On the back of the phone, there are also sensors with resolution of 64, 8, 2 and 2 megapixels.

In Realme X7 Pro, the processor is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 128 or 256 GB. The smartphone was pre-ordered in China, starting at 2199 yuan. Shipments of the phone will begin next week.



