Realme X3 Pro successfully benchmarked

Although rumors about Realme X3 Pro have been around for a very long time, the company still has not given a clear indication on the subject. It was claimed that the device with the model number RMX2121, seen in the database of China’s certification board TENAA, was the X3 Pro last June. Now, the phone with the model number RMX2083, which passed Geekbench’s benchmark test and carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, is claimed to be the X3 Pro.

Realme opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor in both the X3 and the X3 SuperZoom. Therefore, it should be said that it is not surprising that the company insists on this processor.

The claim that the RMX2170 model number also belongs to the Realme X3 Pro is confusing the heads. Finding out which of these is the correct model number will not be possible until the official announcement.

Realme X3 attracted attention as a phone with good features. Superzoom takes the series to another place with its telephoto camera capable of 5x optical zoom, RAM options up to 12 GB and 32 megapixel front camera.

It is not known what differences will be offered with Realme X3 Pro. However, the first option that comes to mind is fast charging. It can be said that it will not be a surprise to use the 125W UltraDART fast charging technology announced by Realme a while ago.



