Realme Will Release MacBook Air-like Notebook on August 18

After market speculation and some official teasers, manufacturer Realme confirmed that it will announce a notebook soon. The model, called the Realme Book, will be presented at an event held in China next Wednesday, August 18th. The information was published on the brand’s website.

For now, there are no official indications of the model’s technical specifications, but previous leaks indicate similarities in looks between it and Apple’s MacBook Air. In addition, it should bring a 2K panel and 11th Generation Intel Core processor.

Are you going out in Brazil?

At least initially, the notebook should be sold only in China and India, which are the manufacturer’s two main markets. However, it is worth remembering that it also has a presence in Brazil — and, despite being recent, the representation has expansion plans, which may leave the local consumer excited about the eventual arrival of this and other devices.